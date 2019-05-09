Here is the value of the illegal drugs that Revenue seized last year

It looks like summer may finally be on its way next week with temperatures set to rise at last.

Unfortunately, we will have to endure more showery conditions and low temperatures for the next few days, with lows of 0 to 4 degrees predicted tonight by Met Éireann.

A mix of showers and sunny spells with temperatures of up to 14 degrees are on the card for tomorrow, with these conditions remaining around the same on Saturday,

However, some frost could appear in the north of the country on Saturday night as lows of 0 to 2 degrees are forecast.

However, a dry, sunny day on Sunday will see temperatures hitting highs of temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in the west, with the mercury likely to hit 14 and 16 degrees across the rest of the country.

The warm weather will continue into the early days of next week, with dry and settled conditions having the potential to reach highs of 19 degrees.

The forecast comes after the World Meteorological Organisation revealed that last month was the second warmest April on record.

Temperatures over most of Europe were warmer in April 2019 than in the 1981-2010 average for the month.