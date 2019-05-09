  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two men arrested in connection with shots fired at Dublin nightclub

Two men arrested in connection with shots fired at Dublin nightclub

Thursday, May 09, 2019

Gardaí investigating reports of shots fired outside a nightclub in Dublin have arrested two men.

Shots were discharged from a firearm close to the entrance of a nightclub at the Red Cow complex, Naas Road on Sunday, April 28.

Two men aged 26 and 24 were arrested on May 7 and detained for questioning under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

They are both expected to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning charged in connection with the case.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Economist: Government should ‘look at the broadband plan again’

Thursday, 09/05/19 - 9:40am

Joan Burton calls for more resources to tackle gang activity in Dublin

Thursday, 09/05/19 - 9:30am

One in Four group welcomes calls to ban public from rape trials in North

Thursday, 09/05/19 - 8:50am