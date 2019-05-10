Woman unfairly dismissed after emailing male colleague ‘you’re pure evil’ is awarded €37,500

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says a new complex for homeless people in Dublin is an example of how his department can take action against climate change.

It comes after Ireland declared a climate emergency, becoming just the second country in the world to do so.

Focus Ireland has renovated a previous homeless hostel into a 31 unit development for over 70 individuals and families.

They were handed the keys to their new homes at John’s Lane West in the city centre today.

Those moving in will also be given additional support to make sure they can live as independently as possible.

Focus Ireland says that it is on track to deliver 750 homes by 2020 as part of its five-year plan

It comes as homeless figures are higher than ever, going over 10,000 for the first time, including almost 4,000 children.

Minister Murphy has come in for criticism after the number hit record highs and dmits that the number is unacceptable.

However, he believes the new development has made good use of an existing building and outlines how his department will be involved in the climate action plan.

“It’s a site within the city where we’ve be able to provide 31 new homes, but also looking at things like zero-energy buildings, those regulations come into force this year and next for residential homes but also commercial homes, and then looking at things like retro-fitting existing housing stock – all of those things are going to be addressed in the climate action plan coming from Minister Bruton and we’ve been working very closely with him on that.”