Lyra McKee murder probe: Two charged with riot and petrol bomb offences

Community Employment supervisors have suspended five days of strike action which was due to begin on Monday.

It follows an agreement with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to enter into talks aimed at resolving a long-running pension dispute.

The CE supervisors are represented by Fórsa and SIPTU trade unions.

At a meeting with Minister Regina Doherty yesterday, agreement was reached to establish a working group to begin meaningful engagement aimed at resolving the concerns of CE supervisors.

In 2008, the Labour Court recommended the introduction of a scheme for employees, which is not yet in place.

The strike by SIPTU and FORSA members would have disrupted community services, including childcare, elder care and disability services.