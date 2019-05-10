Woman unfairly dismissed after emailing male colleague ‘you’re pure evil’ is awarded €37,500

Jim Mulligan

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) president Jim Mulligan has defended the force’s ‘parading allowance’ saying it improves supervision, brings cohesiveness and greater efficiencies.

“It goes a long way to address supervision gaps,” he told RTE radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

Such gaps in the past had led to a number of controversies so it was important, he said.

The ‘parading allowance’, which he explained is a pre-tour briefing, is based on a Labour Court recommendation.

It is a solemn agreement and we expect it to be upheld. It is working time and you are on duty so you expect to be paid.

Mr Mulligan called for a multi-agency approach to suspended driving licences, pointing out that at present gardaí who stop a motorist have no way of knowing if their licence has been suspended.

He was responding to the revelation by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, in response to a parliamentary question, that of 83,000 drivers disqualified over the past eight years, just 11% have surrendered their licences.

The figure was as low as 7% in 2012. The rate was 13% last year.

“A multi-agency approach is required here from legislation to the courts, the Department of Transport, the Road Safety Authority, the insurance companies and the gardai on the front line.

“If I stop a car at the side of the road I have no way of identifying that the licence is suspended. I agree that we need technology at the roadside.”