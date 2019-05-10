Cyclists put the pedal the metal for Mount Leinster Challenge

SPECSAVERS Carlow is celebrating after receiving a platinum employer award for its outstanding management standards and staff development.

The team says it’s thrilled to have received the honour after an external assessment process on five key areas of people management standards, including talent management, employee communications and staff development.

“We are always looking at ways to sustain and improve the high levels of service we provide to our customers, while also giving staff the opportunity to learn and train in new areas such as helping people with autism and dementia,” explained Grace O’Donnell, retail director at Specsavers Carlow

“We are both honoured and delighted to receive this award and I would like to personally thank all staff members who have helped make Specsavers Carlow a great place to work,” she added.