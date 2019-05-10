Pay increases for electrical and construction workers

The Muslim community in Co Limerick is angry and upset after three people were allegedly racially attacked.

Last Sunday, on the first night of Ramadan, it is alleged two Muslim worshippers were assaulted by a waiting group of men on Henry Street at around 8pm.

Another man was attacked yesterday evening at around 6pm on Steamboat Quay.

Hafiz Sab from Dawat-e-Islami Mosque in Limerick says there is a growing fear among his community.

“The man who was walking to the mosque, he approached him. The man started abusing him. He hit him on his face,” he said.

“Two other people, they were sitting in cars and they jumped out as well and started beating him. They beat him very badly.