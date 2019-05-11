World’s first black hole watch to take place tonight in Dublin

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald has said people living in rural Ireland are fed up with promises being broken when it comes to broadband.

Ms McDonald said the current plan approved by the government is not credible given the concerns of senior Department of Public Expenditure officials surround the cost.

The National Broadband Plan is expected to cost €3 billion and the State will not won the assets once the project is complete.

Ms McDonald said:

“People living in rural Ireland are sick and tired of promises, mainly broken promises, that have been made to them over the years.

“We’ve been talking about rural broadband now for years. It seems to be a never ending promise and a never ending story, so the scheme that we land on has to deliver.”