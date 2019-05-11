Teenager killed in Dublin stabbing

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information in tracing the whereabouts of a 56-year-old in Dublin.

Kenneth Melia, also known as Robyn Melia, has been missing since Monday, May 6, and was last seen at St James Hospital in Dublin.

Kenneth’s/Robyn’s family and gardaí are concerned for her safety as she is under medical supervision.

She is described as being approximately 5’3”, with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating her is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01-666 9700, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.