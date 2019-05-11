Up to 300 post offices could be forced to close

  • Home >
Saturday, May 11, 2019

Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing man from Kerry.

52-year-old Dan Sheehy was last seen boarding the Tralee to Dublin train on Monday, April 29.

He is described as being 5’11 in height, of broad build, with brown/grey tight haircut and dark green hazel eyes.

It is understood that Dan was wearing a suit when last seen.

Gardaí are asking anyone who can assist in locating him to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-7102300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

