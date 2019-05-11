‘We want businesses to ask us how to make things better’

THEY may have been absolutely freezing when 45 brave men, women and youngsters leaped into the River Barrow on Christmas Day, but sure wasn’t it all worth it?

They raised a massive €11,609 for Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin after Jerry Brennan from Chapelstown organised the annual dip for the 13th time.

Over all those years, Jerry and his merry bunch of Christmas jumpers have managed to raise an incredible €133,500 for the children’s hospital.

Jerry and the team decide every year on which department in the hospital will receive the money, so this time they chose St Anne’s burns unit and Our Lady’s paediatric surgical ward.

Jerry would like to thank everyone who took part in the Chrismas swim and raised money. He’d also like to give a big shout-out to Ollie “Racey” Byrne and members of the sub-aqua team who were on standby as well as Seamus Mealy, who got into the water before the swim to ensure that it was free of debris. Seamus also secured buoyancy aids across the river as a safety precaution.

Jerry’s “thank you” list also includes the Order of Malta, Arthurs’ SuperValu on the Hacketstown Road, Pakie O’Toole Carpentry and Brod Mac Plumbing Services.