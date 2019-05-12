  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow to host next year’s six-day Pan Celtic Festival

Carlow to host next year’s six-day Pan Celtic Festival

Thursday, May 09, 2019

THE Pan Celtic International Song Contest took place at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny last week and despite stiff competition from the entries of Wales, Scotland, Cornwall, Brittany and the Isle of Man, the winner was Ireland with the song Ní thuigim, written by Áine Durkin from Buncrana, Co Donegal and performed by Daríona Nic Dhonnacha from Connemara.

Winners of the Pan Celtic International Song Competition in Letterkenny last week: songwriter Áine Durkin, performer Daríona Nic Dhonnacha, accompanied by Ciaran Tourish and Carlow’s Ollie Hennessy
Photo: Angela Tourish

Accompaniment was by Ciaran Tourish on whistle and fiddle and Carlow’s Ollie Hennessey on keyboards.

At the close of the festival, Carlow was announced as the popular venue for next year’s six-day Pan Celtic International Festival, which will run from 14-19 April.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

‘We want businesses to ask us how to make things better’

Saturday, 11/05/19 - 3:47pm

Xmas swim cheque for €11.6k goes to children’s hospital

Saturday, 11/05/19 - 1:44pm

Top eateries shortlisted for restaurant awards

Saturday, 11/05/19 - 10:43am