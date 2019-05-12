‘We want businesses to ask us how to make things better’

THE Pan Celtic International Song Contest took place at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny last week and despite stiff competition from the entries of Wales, Scotland, Cornwall, Brittany and the Isle of Man, the winner was Ireland with the song Ní thuigim, written by Áine Durkin from Buncrana, Co Donegal and performed by Daríona Nic Dhonnacha from Connemara.

Accompaniment was by Ciaran Tourish on whistle and fiddle and Carlow’s Ollie Hennessey on keyboards.

At the close of the festival, Carlow was announced as the popular venue for next year’s six-day Pan Celtic International Festival, which will run from 14-19 April.