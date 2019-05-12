NTA launches campaign to encourage respect for taxi drivers

A couple has issued a heartfelt appeal for the return of a very special teddy bear.

The husband and wife were on a short break in Cork last week and were travelling with their Féileacáin teddy bear, which was part of a memory box for their daughter, who was stillborn almost two years ago.

Féileacáin is the national charity which offers support to anyone affected by the death of a baby around the time of birth.

The lost bear is one of a pair which came in the Félieacáin memory box – the other bear was buried with the little girl.

But the couple lost the cherished bear at some stage during the trip.

The teddy is cream in colour with a purple ribbon.

A Féileacáin teddy.

In a post on Facebook, they said they are devastated and heartbroken and would appeal to anyone who finds the bear to let them know.

The couple visited Ballymaloe House, Garryvoe beach, the Old Head of Kinsale viewing point, Kinsale town, the Pavillion in Ballygarvan and Fota Wildlife Park over the course of last Monday and Tuesday.

If anyone has seen or has found the bear, they can contact news@examiner.ie or digitaldesk@examiner.ie and we will reunite him with his family.