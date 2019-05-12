Man, 30s, dies following paragliding accident in Co Wicklow

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body in Co Donegal.

The body of a woman in her 40s was discovered in a house at Lough Road, Milford at 7am yesterday morning.

Gardaí say they are investigating “all the circumstances surrounding the discovery”.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Milford, Co Donegal are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a female in her 40s in a house at Lough Rd, Milford at 7 am this morning, Saturday May 11th 2019. Investigations are ongoing.”