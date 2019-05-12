Motorist flips car after caught speeding at 133km/h

Man, 30s, dies following paragliding accident in Co Wicklow

Sunday, May 12, 2019

The body of a man in his 30s has been discovered following an apparent paragliding accident in Co Wicklow.

The man is believed to have been on the Wicklow Mountains yesterday and failed to return to his home in north Dublin.

The alarm was raised and a search was then conducted by gardaí, Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue and the Irish Coast Guard Rescue.

A man’s body was discovered at around 8am this morning in a field at Ballinacor Estate, Wicklow. Wreckage was also found at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on the man’s remains later this morning.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit has been informed and will launch an investigation into the incident.

