Philippa’s project inspires local crafters to express their art

THIRTY-FIVE exhibitors providing everything from health checks to metabolic testing and from yoga to nutrition took part in an event that was aimed to help people improve their lives. It took place in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel recently and was geared towards those who wanted to take steps towards becoming a healthier individual.

The free event was organised by a group called Healthy Carlow, which was set up to improve people’s health and wellbeing in the county. People availed of health checks, metabolic testing and nutrition packs, while information sharing was a key element at the event. There was so much on offer for those attending that they left with plenty of tips and ideas of how to take the first steps to becoming a healthier person.

Nationalist columnist Dr Eddie Murphy spoke to an enthusiastic audience, who had come with an open mind and willingness to embrace new ideas and health practices. He provided an interactive talk under the theme Head, heart and guts – a toolkit for health.

Musical entertainment was provided by a very talented group from Carlow Regional Youth Services. Stephen Dargan, who specialises in the field of positive mental health and workplace happiness, gave a motivational talk, while Carlow Mandala Yoga also performed a beautiful and spiritual yoga demonstration to close off the evening.

The organisers were truly delighted with the contributions from everyone in making the event a huge success.