Man, 30s, dies following paragliding accident in Co Wicklow

A pedestrian in his 80s has died after a hit-and-run in Co Roscommon last night.

Gardaí are investigating after the man was struck by a car which failed to remain at the scene in Keadue at around 11pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old driver of the car later presented himself at Carrick-on-Shannon garda station.

A full forensic and technical examination of the scene is being carried out this morning and diversions are in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle garda station on 071-9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

