Man, 30s, dies following paragliding accident in Co Wicklow

Three women have been rescued from the base of a cliff off Slea Head in Co Kerry.

The three American students in their 20s were trapped by incoming tide near Coumeenole Beach last night.

The alarm was raised at around 9pm.

According to RTÉ, the women were trapped on a small ledge at the base of a 60-metre cliff.

It reports that they were brought to the top of the cliff one-by-one during a two-hour operation.

The Dingle Coast Guard, the Valentia Lifeboat and Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 all attended the scene.

The young women were brought to University Hospital Kerry for treatment for mild hypothermia.