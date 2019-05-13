Diver dies following incident off Donegal coast

Monday, May 13, 2019

The diver had been out on a boat north of Malin Head.

A diver has died following an incident off the coast of Donegal.

The diver was airlifted from a boat off Inishowen around 1pm yesterday afternoon.

The man is in his 30s but it is not yet known whether he is a local resident.

It has now been confirmed the diver passed away.

Malin Head Coastguard received a report of a diver who was unconscious on a dive boat north of Malin Head.

The diver was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital by the Rescue 118 helicopter for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Mother of Cork hit-and-run toddler ‘ecstatic’ that he is walking again

Monday, 13/05/19 - 12:10pm

Wife of man who died in paragliding accident hopes to return lost wedding gift to couple

Monday, 13/05/19 - 11:50am

Harris: More needs to be done to raise awareness of risks of cocaine usage

Monday, 13/05/19 - 11:30am