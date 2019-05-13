Brexit not having a significant impact on consumer savings, survey finds

Plans to build 8,400 homes in a new south Dublin town have been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

The land at Clonburris is to the east of Adamstown along the Dublin-Kildare railway line.

The properties will be built using fast track planning to help tackle Dublin’s housing crisis.

The Irish Times reports that Carin Homes could provide homes there costing less than €300,000 and would be in a position to start construction straight away.

Three primary and three secondary schools will be built in phases, along with houses and apartments.

The majority of the homes will be between two and four storeys high, increasing to six stories near two railway stations.