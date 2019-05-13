  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Seven cars a day seized by gardaí from unaccompanied learner drivers

Seven cars a day seized by gardaí from unaccompanied learner drivers

Monday, May 13, 2019

Seven cars a day are being seized by gardaí from unaccompanied learner drivers.

Since December 21, it is an offence for the owner of a vehicle to knowingly allow an unaccompanied learner or an unlicensed person to drive his or her vehicle.

The measure was introduced under the Clancy Amendment, named after Cork mother and daughter Geraldine and Louise Clancy who died in a collision with an unaccompanied learner driver in December 2015.

From December to the end of March, more than 700 cars were seized according to the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

This equates to an average of seven a day.

The Irish Independent reports the seizure rate was highest over the Christmas and New Year period.

It reports that Minister Flanagan was unable to give a breakdown of the seizure totals by division because of the way statistics are compiled by the force.

Before the Clancy Amendment, learners could be fined for driving without a driver who has a full licence, but there was no penalty for a car owner who allowed their vehicle to be driven by an unaccompanied learner driver.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Mother of Cork hit-and-run toddler ‘ecstatic’ that he is walking again

Monday, 13/05/19 - 12:10pm

Wife of man who died in paragliding accident hopes to return lost wedding gift to couple

Monday, 13/05/19 - 11:50am

Diver dies following incident off Donegal coast

Monday, 13/05/19 - 11:40am