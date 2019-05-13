Do you think the government has been spending too little on tackling homelessness?

There will be a real feel of summer this week as the mercury begins to climb, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster has predicted a sunny and warm week ahead with Tuesday looking particularly promising.

Monday will see highs of 20 degrees with good sunny intervals, while the evening will be clear and dry with temperatures at a minimum of five to eight degrees.

On Tuesday parts of the country will bask in hazy sunshine as temperatures hit highs of 21 degrees.

Met Éireann says it will “be warmest in Connacht, west Ulster and in the midwest”.

Tuesday night will be another dry evening with clear spells with temperatures of seven or eight degrees at their lowest.

The rest of the week looks set to be warm, up until Friday where showers may re-emerge.

Wednesday and Thursday will see a continuation of the dry and sunny spells with the mercury varying between 15 and 20 degrees.

While Friday will start dry, Met Éireann says showers will “develop in the east and south and will spread westwards across the country through the afternoon”.

It will be cooler in the east with temperatures of 12 degrees while in the west it will be higher with temperatures of 17 degrees.

Met Éireann says current indications for Saturday and Sunday show that there will be “a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers”.

“These will be heaviest on Sunday with longer spells of rain possible,” says the forecaster with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees predicted.