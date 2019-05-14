Bill to extend parental leave due to pass in the Dáil

Finglas garda station. Photo: Google Maps.

Gardaí are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in north Dublin.

The teenager was assaulted at around 7.45pm on Sunday night in the Ballygall Road area of Finglas.

It is understood that the incident occurred at a shop in the vicinity.

The boy is believed to have been stabbed in the arm and was taken from the scene by ambulance, Dublin Live has reported.

A garda spokesperson said that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident and that investigations are ongoing.

