FG Councillor receives unreserved apology from Sinn Féin activist over Facebook comments

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Courts poor boxes paid out €1.7m to charities, hospitals and sporting organisations in 2018.

According to new figures released by the Courts service, Tralee paid out more than a quarter of the total to come from court poor boxes nationwide, €458,000.

The Society of African Missions was the charity to benefit most – taking in just over €116,000 in 2018.

Donations are mostly used by the District Courts for first-time offences and less serious matters.

Just over €30,000 was paid to Irish non-profit Pieta House, while Our Lady’s Childrens Hospital and Temple Street Hospital benefited from €18,381 and €11,190 respectively.

In Co. Westmeath, St Lomans GAA Club in Mullingar scored €20,000.

The Department of Justice said changes are coming, with new legislation being drafted which intends to abolish the court poor box and replace it with a statutory Reparation Fund to provide for a transparent system.

