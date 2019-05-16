Old Leighlin says a Big Hello with fun day

A LOCAL election candidate has strongly criticised “the waste” of funding on Tullow’s bridge, when what the town urgently needs is a second bridge.

Billy Nolan, an Independent candidate in the Tullow Electoral Area questioned the merit of ongoing work on the bridge, which he believes will not solve Tullow’s ongoing traffic problems.

“The town of Tullow must be fed up with the ongoing saga on the bridge. To my mind, it’s not going to solve the problem regarding the volume of traffic through the town; large vehicles are completely under pressure,” said Mr Nolan.

“It’s a joke doing any works on it,” he added.

“Years back, the council were interested in by-passing the town and that was shelved, for what reason I don’t know. The amount of money spent so far on the old bridge is frightening; it would go a long way on a new one,” said Mr Nolan.

“Business people would do a lot better when all large vehicles would be diverted over a new bridge,” he suggested.

Mr Nolan expressed his belief that some property where the road accessing a second bridge was supposed to go has now been sold.

“That is surely the cart before the horse … so much money spent on the new bridge over the river has gone to waste,” concluded Mr Nolan.