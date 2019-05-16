Man, 29, arrested following seizure of €63k worth of heroin and cannabis in Tallaght

  • Home >
External review commissioned into termination of pregnancy at Holles Street

Thursday, May 16, 2019

The National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street is to commission an external review into the circumstances of a termination of a pregnancy earlier this year.

RTÉ News reports that a couple who had received a diagnosis of fatal fetal abnormality have submitted a complaint.

Issues have arisen regarding the interpretation of the tests on which the diagnosis was given.

It has been reported that the issue relates to the two initial tests.

The third and final test came through post-termination and appeared to indicate that there was not a fatal fetal abnormality.

The Minister for Health has been informed of the issue.

The review is to be conducted by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in Britain.

More to follow.

