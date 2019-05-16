FG Councillor receives unreserved apology from Sinn Féin activist over Facebook comments

  • Home >
  Farmers refusing to use 'snowflake' vets who have no background in farming

Farmers refusing to use ‘snowflake’ vets who have no background in farming

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Farmers are refusing to take on “snowflake” veterinary students who do not have a farming background.

It is reported that a pig farmer in North Cork said he will no longer accommodate these students.

It comes after two students made a complaint to the Department of Agriculture in relation to how he conducts his farming.

Shane McAuliffe, a pig farmer in Kerry, told the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk radio that veterinary students are disconnected from farming operations.

Mr McAuliffe said: When I have vet students on placement, sometimes they are there for only a week maybe two weeks, whereas when I get Animal Science students, Agricultural students, they are there for well over a month.

“The vet students, I would love to see them spend more time at pig farming, they do very little [on farms] in their whole five years of their degree.”

