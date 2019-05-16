Gardaí appeal for information about missing woman

Gardaí seek help in locating man missing from Enniscorthy

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing man Ivan Vorcykhina.

Ivan was last seen shortly after midnight on Tuesday, 14 May on Parnell Road, Enniscorthy.

When last seen Ivan was wearing a black short sleeved t-shirt and dark three-quarter length denims. He was a dark navy rug sack.

He is described as being approx. 5’11, of average build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station 053-9242580 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

