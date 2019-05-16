Broadband investigation will also look at how best to roll out rural network

Government to fund all counties with evening buses

Thursday, May 16, 2019

New initiatives are being introduced to encourage people living in rural areas to use evening and late night public transport.

Following a pilot of Local Link bus services last Summer, the government is to fund all counties with evening buses until the end of the year.

The process of applying for a local area hackney licence is also being simplified, and a new pilot community transport service in 15 areas is being brought in on a volunteer-basis.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin, who volunteers as a community driver in Kerry says these kinds of services can often be quicker than taxis.

“We bought a pay-as-you-go phone at the very start, very simple, dropped around the number to every household in the community. People make a simple phone call and it’s an on-demand service.

“And generally, because it’s a local service, because we don’t go half-an-hour from home or anything like that, generally the average waiting time, from the time you call to the time you get picked up is between five and ten minutes.”

