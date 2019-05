Gardaí have seized €63,000 worth of heroin and cannabis in Dublin this afternoon.

Heroin with an estimated value of €16,000 along with cannabis valued at €47,000 was discovered at a house in Tallaght.

The Tallaght Drugs Unit carried out a search at a house in the Brookview area.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested in the Tallaght area by investigating gardaí.

He can be held for up to seven days.

The investigation is ongoing.