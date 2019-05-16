Charities benefit to the tune of €1.7m from court poor boxes

The number of new homes completed in the first quarter of the year rose by 23.2%.

New statistics from the CSO show that there were 4,275 new dwelling completions in the first three months of the year, compared with 3,470 completions for the same period last year.

Housing scheme completions rose from 2,023 to 2,564 and single units increased from 971 to 1,098.

While there were 613 new apartments completed in Quarter 1 of 2019.

The number of new dwelling completions was highest in Dublin at 1,488 followed by 1,072 in the Mid-East. Together, those two regions made up 60% of all new dwelling completions the first three months of this ywar.

The Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy says the latest home completion figures confirm a strong upward trend across all housing construction activity.

Minister Murphy says they are very positive trends supported by other indicators, such as Planning Permissions, Commencement Notices and Registrations.

However, Sinn Féin’s Deputy Leader Pearse Doherty has accused Fine Gael TDs of being posh boys who don’t understand the housing crisis.