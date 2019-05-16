‘Don’t vote for me’, says Jennings

THE community of Old Leighlin embraced the great outdoors recently for one of the season’s first field days. Organised by members of the local GAA club, the fun day was part of the national community Big Hello movement, which encouraged people to take part in community events.

Other organisations such as the hurling club and the basketball club, as well as the hall and tidy towns committees, all pitched in and got involved.

“We had lots of people taking part and the youngsters loved it,” said David Kelly from the GAA club, who, along with Pamela Hayden, was one of the main organisers.

Apart from the obligatory face painting and rice krispie buns, there was also hurling drills, penalty shoot-outs and a display about bees and biodiversity, thanks to the tidy towns people.