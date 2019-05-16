Old Leighlin says a Big Hello with fun day

Thursday, May 16, 2019

THE community of Old Leighlin embraced the great outdoors recently for one of the season’s first field days. Organised by members of the local GAA club, the fun day was part of the national community Big Hello movement, which encouraged people to take part in community events.

Other organisations such as the hurling club and the basketball club, as well as the hall and tidy towns committees, all pitched in and got involved.

Enjoying the Old Leighlin family fun day

We had lots of people taking part and the youngsters loved it,” said David Kelly from the GAA club, who, along with Pamela Hayden, was one of the main organisers.

Apart from the obligatory face painting and rice krispie buns, there was also hurling drills, penalty shoot-outs and a display about bees and biodiversity, thanks to the tidy towns people.

Comments are closed.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

‘Don’t vote for me’, says Jennings

Thursday, 16/05/19 - 10:16am

Charities benefit from proceeds of remembrance tree

Wednesday, 15/05/19 - 4:13pm

Sister Act was the hottest ticket in town

Wednesday, 15/05/19 - 1:08pm