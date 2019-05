Revenue officers seized 31,480 unstamped cigarettes in Co Offaly yesterday.

Following a search of a residential property in Birr, officers seized the cigarettes along with 18.75kg of tobacco.

The unstamped cigarettes, branded ‘NZ’, ‘Email’ and ‘Excellence’, and the unstamped tobacco branded ‘Amber Leaf’ had a combined retail value of €28,028 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €24,530.

A number of people were interviewed in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.