Charities benefit to the tune of €1.7m from court poor boxes

Teenager stabbed, another assaulted, in Cork city

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a young man was stabbed and another assaulted during an incident on the south side of Cork city last night.

The incident occurred on the Curraheen Road between 10pm and midnight.

It is understood a gang of youths, some armed with hurleys, attacked two young men – one in his 20s and the other in his late teens.

The man in his 20s was brought to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with minor injuries and has since been released.

Another man in his late teens was brought to CUH for treatment for an apparent stab wound.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic experts and gardaí have appealed to witnesses to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120.

