Missing tourist found in West Cork after ‘swift response’ by Castletownbere RNLI

Gardai are appealing for help in tracing the owner of a trolley load of shopping in an investigation which has been described as ‘bizarre’

A supermarket trolley filled with shopping bags of clothes, toiletries and some perishable goods was discovered abandoned on Kennedy Plaza in the centre of Navan, Co. Meath on Tuesday night.

The bags contain a number of receipts for the goods, all paid for in cash, from a range of outlets including Marks & Spencer and some charity shops in the town.

One of the last receipts was from a shop on Trimgate Street at 4.15pm on Tuesday.

The trolley was found at 10.30pm that night in a shopping area that is pedestrianised.

CCTV footage is now being examined by gardaí but despite attempts to locate the owner on social media, no-one has yet come forward.

“It’s definitely one of the most unusual cases I’ve ever seen,” said Meath Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Dean Kerins.

“The trolley contained five big bags of shopping of mostly size six clothing which would indicate it belongs to a small lady.

“Among items in the bags are some trousers and tops, jeans and runners and toiletries including a toothbrush.

“There are also three litres of organic almond milk and a bottle of lucozade.

“All the receipts that we found are in the bags, all paid in cash and the last receipt was from a shop in the town at 4.15pm on Tuesday.

“We’ve no reports of any shopping going missing or stolen and more importantly there have been no missing persons reports filed.

“It’s all very bizarre but we’d love to track down the owner and return the property to them, even just to make sure that they are ok.”

He asked that anyone saw anything unusual around the Kennedy Plaza area from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday morning or anyone who knows where gardaí can contact the owner, to please call Navan gardaí on 046 9036100.