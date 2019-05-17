IT Carlow wins award for its gender equality

THE Carlow to Cork Tractor Club will boldly go where no tractor club has gone before with its epic trek across Europe.

Twelve vintage tractors will depart from the municipality of Carlow in northern Germany on Saturday and begin a mammoth trek back home to Carlow, all in aid of the Children’s Medical Research Foundation in Crumlin. The final touches to the Great European Tractor Run were being put in place when The Nationalist spoke to organiser Brendan Byrne on Monday.

“Everything is well on track. We have eight tractors that should be arriving out there tomorrow,” he said. “We are confident enough with how it will go. We have been working on it for a year-and-a-half, so everything is planned.”

A further four tractors will be ferried over this week by Padraig O’Toole, who will provide support to the drivers in Germany.

There is local excitement in Germany, with local politicians and a TV station set to greet the Carlow visitors on their arrival. The Carlow tractors will also meet up with their German tractor driving counterparts, who will travel part of the route with them also. The slow-moving convoy will venture through Germany, Holland and the UK before returning to Carlow on Friday 25 May. In total, they will drive 1,450km.

People can support by donating or buying a raffle ticket online at www.tractorrun.com.