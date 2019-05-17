Search for Irish climber missing on Everest temporarily suspended

A Garda Superintendent and a garda arrested as part of an investigation into suspected corruption in the force have both been released without charge.

It follows the release of a Garda Inspector last night in connection with the same probe.

All three were placed on suspension from duty immediately upon their release.

The gardaí were arrested yesterday in relation to alleged links with a Munster organised crime group.

File will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following their release.

The arrests followed a lengthy and complex investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), which is based in Dublin.

The Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, said yesterday: “While I obviously can’t comment on individual cases, I expect a thorough and timely investigation.”