This year’s ‘Relay for Life’ cancelled

IT CARLOW has just been awarded the international Athena SWAN Bronze Award by AdvanceHE in recognition of its work in advancing gender equality in academia and in promoting diversity and inclusion of staff and students in higher education.

“This achievement is founded first and foremost on our equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) policy, which sets out our commitment to the principles and promotion of equality, diversity and inclusion in all aspects of institutional activity,” said Dr Patricia Mulcahy, president of the college. “This is not about political correctness, but is grounded in our belief that EDI is the key to growth and prosperity, from both an educational and societal perspective. This award has come at an important time in our development as we progress our plans towards the establishment of the Technological University of South East Ireland.

“I extend my thanks and congratulations to everyone who has contributed to the achievement of this award, with particular thanks extended to the leadership provided by Dr Allison Kenneally, director for the Office of EDI, our cross-institutional Self-Assessment Team and our EDI steering group.”