Man charged over attempted robbery in Derry

Friday, May 17, 2019

Detectives in the North are investigating a robbery at a commercial premises in Derry.

Two masked men burst into a shop in the Drumleck Drive area of the city between 7.30pm and 7.40pm last Monday night.

A staff member stopped one of them as they tried to get behind the counter, while the second man smashed a glass counter with a golf club.

A 20-year-old man has since been charged with offences, including attempted robbery and criminal damage.

He’s due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run left motorcyclist seriously injured

Friday, 17/05/19 - 9:45pm

Tánaiste urges voters not to get ‘distracted’ by Lord Mayor salary in lead-up to vote

Friday, 17/05/19 - 7:15pm

Questions remain over delay in warning about safety of Haulbowline site

Friday, 17/05/19 - 7:05pm