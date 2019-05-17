  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man in custody after second stabbing in two days in Cork city

Man in custody after second stabbing in two days in Cork city

Friday, May 17, 2019

A man was stabbed in Cork last night – the second stabbing incident in the city in two nights.

A man in his 20s is in custody after the latest incident on the northside of the city.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that they are investigating an assault incident thar occurred on Glenryan Road, Gurranabraher at approximately 11pm.

A man in his 30s has received a number of apparent stab wounds and he was brought to Cork University Hospital.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí arrested a man in 20s at the scene and he was taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A man was stabbed on the Curraheen Rd and another man assaulted in a separate incident on Wednesday night.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Online dating blamed for closure of Knock Marriage Introductions service after 50 years

Friday, 17/05/19 - 12:45pm

Sinn Féin will work with Johnson despite ‘ignorant and belligerent’ position on Ireland

Friday, 17/05/19 - 12:35pm

Bus service to reduce school absenteeism under threat over funding

Friday, 17/05/19 - 12:05pm