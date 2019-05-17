Charity-funded air ambulance still waiting to be used despite being ready for four months

File photo of Castletownbere RNLI rescue crew

Castletownbere’s RNLI conducted a successful search operation this afternoon after a tourist was reported missing.

Their lifeboat was launched, along with other emergency services, after a member of the public reported a missing person in Dursey Island off the Beara Peninsula in Co Cork this afternoon.

“We are delighted at the very swift response of the crew and that the casualty was located safe and well,” said Launching Authority, Paddy O’Connor

Castletownbere lifeboat, under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty, launched shortly after 2pm after Valentia Coastguard radio received reports that a visitor to Dursey Island had gone missing.

The Shannon-based Irish coastguard helicopter, Derrynane Inshore Rescue Boat, and the Irish Navy vessel LE Ciara were also tasked.

Once on the scene, the lifeboat commenced a search of the area. The coastguard helicopter did a sweep of the island and spotted a person who fitted the description of the casualty.

The Coastguard helicopter lowered a winchman and confirmed that they were safe and well. All emergency services were then stood down.