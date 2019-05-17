IT Carlow wins award for its gender equality

RELAY for Life Carlow has this week taken the “painful and tough decision” to cancel the 2019 event, admitting that it had loss momentum. The Carlow 24-hour event held annually at Duckett’s Grove was the longest running relay in the country, beginning in 2010, and over its eight events has raised more than €350,000 for the Irish Cancer Society.

“The reason we are not doing it this year is that we didn’t have the number of teams we needed at the key times. We didn’t reach that critical mass,” stated Gerard Holohan, chairman of Relay for Life Carlow.

“We took the decision to pull the relay and not have the event rather than have the wrong event,” he added.

However, the committee is keen to point out that this won’t be the last that the Carlow public has heard of Relay for Life, with plans already underway for the 2020 event. “It was a painful and tough decision to cancel this year’s event, but as soon as that decision was taken we were preparing and planning for next year,” said Gerard.

Marketing and promotion consultants have now come on board with Relay for Life Carlow, while the group is also working with Carlow Volunteer Centre, all with a view to a fresh, new event in 2020.

“We need the time to make it right, to take a break, recharge the batteries and get people on board,” said Gerard. “Relay for Life is not just about the money. It’s really is about what it represents: its message of hope. It’s also an opportunity for survivors to meet up and to remember people in our Candle of Hope ceremony.”