Search for Irish climber missing on Everest temporarily suspended

Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of aggravated burglaries and robberies in Drogheda.

The men, aged 18 and 22, were arrested in the Drogheda area yesterday.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the town’s garda station.

The 22-year-old man will appear before Drogheda District court this morning charged in relation to these investigations.

The second man, 18, remains in custody in Drogheda garda station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1939.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.