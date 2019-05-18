Minister ‘turning blind eye’ to crisis

THE country’s newest political party, Aontú, has announced its decision to run a candidate in the upcoming local elections in the Carlow Municipal District.

Mary Hande, from Barrowvale, Graiguecullen will join a ticket of 11 candidates all vying for seven seats in the district. A teacher in Carlow, Mary is currently the treasurer of the Carlow/Kilkenny branch of the Irish Science Teachers’ Association. Before teaching, Mary spent a number of years working in Bórd na Móna and Unilever as a business executive. She also worked as a business development manager in Eclipse Scientific.

Born and raised in Graiguecullen, Mary was educated at St Leo’s College and went on to study science in DCU, obtaining a degree and master’s in the field. During this time, Mary was part of the pilot working group set up in the university establishing the first access programme for students from disadvantaged areas.

Mary has been politically active on a local level for a number of years and was co-founder of Barrowvale Residents’ Association.

She states that she’ll be campaigning on the provision of more local authority housing in Carlow, as well as more efficient management of the council’s existing stock. The development of town parks, including increased CCTV and the reintroduction of a park warden, the enhancement of the Barrow Track and the Carlow Greenway are other issues Mary feels strongly about.

The regeneration of Carlow town, a shuttle bus service to connect the town centre with the surrounding areas and positive initiatives to address the problem of anti-social behaviour are among other issues Mary has been highlighting on the doorsteps during her canvass.