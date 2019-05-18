Graigue native Mary to run for new party in elections

A LOCAL election candidate has accused minister Eoghan Murphy of “turning a blind eye” to the reality of the housing crisis.

Josie Daly, a candidate for Fianna Fáil in the Muinebheag Municipal District, this week expressed her frustration at the situation and urged the housing minister to do more.

“I have been canvassing for several weeks in my area and I am astonished to see the amount of vacant new houses and derelict properties in every village and town. On average, I came across approximately 50 houses that would be suitable for families, single occupants and the elderly,” stated Ms Daly.

“I am at a loss to understand why local government authorities have a lengthy housing list that is going back as least ten years with people waiting to be housed. People on these housing lists are fighting to be housed on a monthly basis, yet they are being told that there are no houses available,” she argued.

“I appreciate that some of these houses are privately owned and in some cases legally tied up. However, I still feel local authorities could make more of an effort to contact the owners to come to an agreement in order to minimise the housing list,” Ms Daly suggested.

“It is so frustrating that the minister is turning a blind eye to the reality of the situation. If he took time to visit the towns and villages outside of Dublin, he would get a rude awakening to the true situation and use commonsense to alleviate the housing crisis,” Ms Daly concluded.