Gardaí ‘very concerned’ about woman missing from Drogheda

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Dublin to demand action on homelessness.

With numbers of homeless people at record levels in Ireland, campaigners criticised the Government’s record on the issue.

The event organised by the Raise the Roof campaign saw thousands walk through the city centre carrying placards and chanting slogans.

Activists made a series of demands, including the construction of more public housing, an end to evictions, more robust rent controls and a right to housing formally inserted into the state’s constitution.

They also criticised support levels for homeless members of the Traveller community and asylum seekers living in Direct Provision centres.

There are more than 10,000 adults and children without a home and living in temporary emergency accommodation in Ireland.

The symbolic landmark was passed in February for the first time on record, heaping more pressure on the Government to act.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy have face criticism for their handling of the issue, though both insist addressing the problem is a key priority.– Press Association