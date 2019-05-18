Minister ‘turning blind eye’ to crisis

BODHRANS and soda bread, salami and sauerkraut, pizza and pastas – the corridors in Presentation College, Carlow were positively humming with delicious aromas recently when the school hosted a multi-cultural event for the first time.

Almost 30 nationalities were represented in the busy, vibrant school, so it was a brilliant idea for career guidance teacher Marie Cumiskey to initiate the idea.

“It was our first multi-cultural day, it was a whole school community event,” Marie told Around Carlow Town. “Everyone said that the atmosphere was amazing and we got to sample foods from different countries, so it was really tasty.”

France, Spain, Nigeria, Poland, Germany, America and, of course, Ireland, were just some of the countries that were represented. Apart from the delicious food, there was also some history, geography, arts and culture morsels to digest, while special guest speaker Stephen Ng’ang’a, a campaign and advocacy officer from the Immigrant Council of Ireland, gave a workshop on ethnic diversity.

A cheque for €500 was also presented to Carlow Regional Youth Services (CRYS) by the school’s Headstrong committee, a group that encourages the youngsters to look after their mental health. They ran a non-uniform day at the school and decided to split the money between CRYS and doing up the school’s oratory.