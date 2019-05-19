World premiere of new Treasure Island at Visual

THE proceeds from Ann Marie’s Fun Run, held in memory of the much-loved Ann Marie Murphy Ralph, were presented to Cancer Care West recently.

A terrific €21,135 was raised from the event, a tremendous testament to how highly the late Ann Marie was thought of in the community of Ballymurphy. Ann Marie sadly passed away from cancer in September 2018, a devastating loss to her family and all who knew her.

The fun run was held last February in Ballymurphy, with the charity Cancer Care West proving a fitting beneficiary as Ann Marie was a native of Galway. The Cancer Care team was delighted to receive this incredible donation and thanked the community for their generosity. The money will be used to help cancer patients cope with their illness in the charity’s calm and caring environment. Cancer Care West is setting up a gym in its premises in Galway city and will poignantly dedicate it to Ann Marie.

The organisers of the fun run would like to thank all who supported the day and contributed so generously to the fund.