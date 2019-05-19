  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Ann Marie’s Fun Run raised over €21,000 for charity

Ann Marie’s Fun Run raised over €21,000 for charity

Thursday, May 16, 2019

THE proceeds from Ann Marie’s Fun Run, held in memory of the much-loved Ann Marie Murphy Ralph, were presented to Cancer Care West recently.

A terrific €21,135 was raised from the event, a tremendous testament to how highly the late Ann Marie was thought of in the community of Ballymurphy. Ann Marie sadly passed away from cancer in September 2018, a devastating loss to her family and all who knew her.

Organisers of the recent Ann Marie’s Fun Run held in Ballymurphy in memory of the late Ann Marie Ralph Murphy, present the proceeds of 21,135 to Cancer Care West

The fun run was held last February in Ballymurphy, with the charity Cancer Care West proving a fitting beneficiary as Ann Marie was a native of Galway. The Cancer Care team was delighted to receive this incredible donation and thanked the community for their generosity. The money will be used to help cancer patients cope with their illness in the charity’s calm and caring environment. Cancer Care West is setting up a gym in its premises in Galway city and will poignantly dedicate it to Ann Marie.

The organisers of the fun run would like to thank all who supported the day and contributed so generously to the fund.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

World premiere of new Treasure Island at Visual

Sunday, 19/05/19 - 11:31am

Tasty multi-cultural day at Pres college

Saturday, 18/05/19 - 4:29pm

Minister ‘turning blind eye’ to crisis

Saturday, 18/05/19 - 1:27pm