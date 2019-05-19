Majority of public would support ban on unvaccinated children attending school

  • Home >
Sunday, May 19, 2019

Claims of a stand-off between the US and Ireland over Donald Trump’s planned visit are being dismissed.

It was reported the American President’s trip here next month was in jeopardy because of a row over where he would meet Leo Varadkar.

According to the reports, Mr Trump wanted to meet at the Doonbeg International golf resort, which he owns with the Irish delegation preferring Dromoland Castle.

But the Irish Mail on Sunday says the Taoiseach is happy to meet Mr Trump at Shannon Airport as a compromise.

A US official told the paper the president’s trip was not at risk of being cancelled.

CNN. quoting an “Irish government source” reported that the idea that the meeting would take place at a Trump-owned property was “unseemly”:

“The Irish government feel that protocol dictates that any event they host for President Trump should be at a venue of their choosing and certainly not at a hotel owned by Trump.”

“It is a bit unseemly to demand that the Taoiseach host President Trump at his hotel,” their source added.

