Ann Marie’s Fun Run raised over €21,000 for charity

GERRY Byrne from Tullow has just been appointed European head of Santander Bank Polska. He is responsible for supervising the Santander group’s operations in Spain, Portugal, the UK and Poland as well as its global consumer finance business.

Gerry went to school in the Patrician Brothers, Tullow and is a graduate of Harvard Business School, the Irish Management Institute and Institute of Bankers in Ireland.

He was managing director of the Eastern Europe division of the AIB group after having the same position in its Polish branch. Gerry was also the managing director of Ark Life Assurance from 1997 to 2000) and a number of management roles with AIB Group, Ireland between 1973 and ’97).

He’s from a large, well-known Tullow family. His father Laurence had garage and funeral business for many years and was also a member of the successful Slaneyville horse syndicate, which owned champion hurdler Hardy Eustace.